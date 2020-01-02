Brokerages Anticipate TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). TrueCar posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.89. 930,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,480. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $520.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.55. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,557,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 803.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,900,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,149 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 477,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 418,195 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

