Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

WLKP stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $835.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $114,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth $156,715,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,702,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,856,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 138,617 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 421,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

