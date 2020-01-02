Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Wintrust Financial posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.98 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

WTFC opened at $70.90 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

