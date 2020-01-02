Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.69. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.67 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 84.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 215.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Albemarle by 21.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 31.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $93.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.