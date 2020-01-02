Brokerages Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.38. Atmos Energy reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atmos Energy.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $443.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average is $109.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

In other news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 68.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atmos Energy (ATO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.