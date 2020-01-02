Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Badger Meter reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

NYSE:BMI traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.81. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $66.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,341,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,099,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 5,095.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 215,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 30.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

