Brokerages Expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $726.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce $726.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.90 million and the lowest is $720.10 million. Endo International reported sales of $786.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENDP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Endo International stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $979.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

