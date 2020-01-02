Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The company had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNLN. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. 56,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Greenlane has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio acquired 56,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $204,641.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,775,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 329.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 295,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 226,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

