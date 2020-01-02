Brokerages Expect Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Instructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Instructure posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Instructure will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Instructure.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Instructure’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup downgraded Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.45.

In other Instructure news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,538.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 50,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $2,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $277,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,398 shares of company stock worth $9,056,108. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,300,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,763,000 after purchasing an additional 70,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,694,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,650,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Instructure by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.02. 736,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,930. Instructure has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.73.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

