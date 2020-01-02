Brokerages Expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to Announce $1.84 EPS

Brokerages expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to report $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.78. Macy’s posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 114.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 62.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,187,000 after buying an additional 2,148,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 764.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth about $24,810,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after purchasing an additional 558,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

