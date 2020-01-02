Brokerages Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.25. Magna International posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

NYSE:MGA opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $57.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Magna International’s payout ratio is 21.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,131,000 after purchasing an additional 725,646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 188,220 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 165,650 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 379,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

