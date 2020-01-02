Brokerages Expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Match Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $2.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,711,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,027. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.15. Match Group has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $95.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

