Brokerages Expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Brokerages expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) to announce sales of $1.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $842,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,773.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $169.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $173.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

