Brokerages Expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.06). Roku posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roku from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.28.

Roku stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.10. 9,921,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,447,317. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,713.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.45.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $4,884,950.00. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $14,938,294.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,294.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,775 shares of company stock worth $36,779,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Roku by 208.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,322,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.