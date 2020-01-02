Brokerages Expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.56). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,693. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $254.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.