Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) will report earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBX. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 164,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 6,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,819. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.04. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

