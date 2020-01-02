BTC Lite Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $24,825.00 and $5.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.87 or 0.06030952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024466 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTCL is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

