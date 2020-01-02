BTU Protocol Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $7,719.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001859 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.85 or 0.05970709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036234 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001244 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

