Burst Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,527.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Burst has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $33,527.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burst has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom and Upbit.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst's total supply is 2,077,083,111 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

