Bytecoin (BCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,258.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, cfinex, Cryptohub and OKEx. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $42.19 million and $4,258.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00638410 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003793 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Coindeal, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

