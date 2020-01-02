BZLCOIN (BZL) One Day Volume Tops $13.00

BZLCOIN (CURRENCY:BZL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One BZLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. BZLCOIN has a total market cap of $8,240.00 and $13.00 worth of BZLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BZLCOIN has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BZLCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BZLCOIN Profile

BZLCOIN’s total supply is 2,316,345 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,478 coins. BZLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bzlcoin. BZLCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/bzlcoin. The official website for BZLCOIN is en.bzlcoin.org.

BZLCOIN Coin Trading

BZLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BZLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BZLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.