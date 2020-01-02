Cacti Asset Management LLC Acquires 87,440 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 2.8% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $37,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 305.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 471,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,862 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. H2O AM LLP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $598,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 87.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 420,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

NYSE BK traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.49. 62,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

