Cacti Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 5.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $69,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.47.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $91.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,559. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

