Cacti Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 3.4% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $45,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

GS stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.71. The company had a trading volume of 61,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,904. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $163.35 and a 52 week high of $232.21. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.05 and a 200 day moving average of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.28 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

