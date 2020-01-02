Cacti Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.3% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

INTC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.70. 4,893,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,357,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $259.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,739 shares of company stock worth $3,760,103 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.