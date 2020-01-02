Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $25.26 Million Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up approximately 1.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of eBay worth $25,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,733 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 66,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,950. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.