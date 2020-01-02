Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 187.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 124,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,994,334. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

