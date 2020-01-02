Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $34.03 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 569,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,240 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,779,000 after buying an additional 171,826 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,301,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. 106,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

