Cacti Asset Management LLC Has $37.92 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.8% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,637,000 after buying an additional 2,572,695 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,188,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,604,000 after buying an additional 1,973,700 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $145.74. 1,622,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,988,635. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The company has a market cap of $382.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average is $134.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

