Cacti Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.86. 4,229,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,121,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $293.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.76.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

