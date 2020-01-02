Cacti Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 3.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Seagate Technology worth $49,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $257,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 495,533 shares of company stock valued at $28,873,587. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 62,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,462. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. FBN Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.