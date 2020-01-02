Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 101,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 3.6% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Corning worth $47,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $29.55. 105,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.