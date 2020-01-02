Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 16,050 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.7% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $48,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 195,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 175,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,559,000 after purchasing an additional 232,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.69. The company had a trading volume of 624,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,166. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

