Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,166,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 755.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,059 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 977,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,877,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.