Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 37,875 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,875 shares during the period. Blackstone Group comprises approximately 5.3% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Blackstone Group worth $71,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,872,000 after buying an additional 346,457 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 404,407 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $90,783,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,124. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

