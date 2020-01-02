Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at SunTrust Banks

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s current price.

CADE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. 205,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,324.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $329,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,387 shares of company stock worth $606,140. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

