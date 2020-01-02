CaixaPay Trading Up 35% Over Last Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $100,027.00 and $13.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay's total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay's official website is www.caixapay.com.

.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

