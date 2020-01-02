Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will post $261.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.11 million and the lowest is $259.09 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $244.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.13.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $116.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $108.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,587.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,591 shares of company stock worth $18,191,363. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

