Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Insmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 135,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 3.04. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $33.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,630,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,107,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,287,000 after purchasing an additional 896,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,830,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,159,000 after purchasing an additional 817,915 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.8% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,159,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,234,000 after purchasing an additional 755,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,802,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,551,000 after purchasing an additional 154,130 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

