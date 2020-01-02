Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 254.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

PRTK traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.71. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. Equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,796 shares of company stock valued at $123,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 257,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

