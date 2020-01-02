Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $515.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $375.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

TSLA stock opened at $418.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.59. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $435.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 928,974 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $207,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

