Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$21.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Laurentian set a C$26.00 target price on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.36.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED stock traded down C$1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.06. 2,359,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,005. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$18.23 and a twelve month high of C$70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.