Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

EVH has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

EVH stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $21.73.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 20.6% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

