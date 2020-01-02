CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1,015.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.06051782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031099 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036591 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

