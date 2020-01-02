Cappasity (CAPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,358.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $670,116.00 and approximately $59,358.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.51 or 0.06016554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036787 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

