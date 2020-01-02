Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Overweight”

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPRI. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of CPRI opened at $38.15 on Thursday. Capri has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Capri by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capri by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 3,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,948 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,717,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 326.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 559,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 428,215 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

