Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) PT Raised to $19.00

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $306.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 323,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 1,318.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 251,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 30.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

