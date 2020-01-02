Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0325 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Bittrex, ABCC and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $843.61 million and approximately $21.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00022143 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003946 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.02424148 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012887 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Upbit, Bithumb, Bitbns, ABCC, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Altcoin Trader, Cryptohub, Huobi, Indodax, DragonEX, Exmo, Bittrex, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Binance, Coinbe, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

