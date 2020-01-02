Cardinal Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,666 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 828% compared to the typical volume of 395 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

CAH stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

