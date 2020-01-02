Cardstack (CARD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,846.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Coinsuper, CoinEx and IDEX. Cardstack has a total market cap of $598,817.00 and $31,846.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,366,728,022 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack.

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bibox, CoinEx, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

